Auto Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.80 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $63.80 million and $12.77 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,203.78 or 0.02600000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.83 or 0.00883024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00103871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

