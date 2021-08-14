Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $1,241.24 on Top Exchanges

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and $7.99 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auto has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $1,241.24 or 0.02624995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00058160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00877452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00106921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

