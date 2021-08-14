AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Market Weight”

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.00.

ACQ stock opened at C$58.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.00. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$14.25 and a 1 year high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

