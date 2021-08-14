Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.64 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $100.64 million and approximately $116.12 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

