Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0877

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $8.18 million and approximately $276,109.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00136371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,172.32 or 0.99962508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.78 or 0.00868356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,303,798 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

