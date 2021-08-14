AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of AutoZone worth $74,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,544.84.

AZO opened at $1,612.61 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,535.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

