Avalanche Price Tops $17.84 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.84 or 0.00038391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $105.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00297698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00035125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012905 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.04 or 0.02562916 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,203,194 coins and its circulating supply is 173,699,256 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

