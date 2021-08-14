Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVASF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Avast alerts:

AVASF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.