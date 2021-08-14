Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVASF. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

AVASF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.