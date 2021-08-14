AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,067.60 ($53.14). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 4,054 ($52.97), with a volume of 126,599 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £12.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 358.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,813.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Peter Herweck purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £478,980 ($625,790.44). Also, insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

