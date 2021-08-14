Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 435 ($5.68), with a volume of 49,356 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 406.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.24 million and a PE ratio of 59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

