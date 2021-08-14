Axe Price Tops $0.0651 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 54.1% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $342,506.23 and approximately $61,118.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

