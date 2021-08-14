Axe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $71,344.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Axe has a market cap of $337,562.40 and approximately $71,344.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0642 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.85 or 0.01000557 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.