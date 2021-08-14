Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,473. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.69.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.