Azuki One Day Volume Reaches $43,243.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $977,029.75 and approximately $43,243.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00138571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00155186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,799.98 or 1.00002255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.00874384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.