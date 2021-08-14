Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 596,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

