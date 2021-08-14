Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40), Yahoo Finance reports.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 596,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,369. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZUL. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?

Earnings History for Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.