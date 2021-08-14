BABB (BAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $860,195.00

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. BABB has a market capitalization of $28.70 million and approximately $860,195.00 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BABB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BABB has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

BABB Profile

BABB (BAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,837,500,000 coins. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com . The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getBABB . The official message board for BABB is medium.com/@BABB . BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BABB is an acronym for Bank Account Based on Blockchain. BABB will be a platform to a connected world of crowdsourced financial services. BABB account holders are nodes in a peer-to-peer network managed by smart contracts. BAX is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token in BABB. “

