Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the period. Baidu makes up 8.8% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.44. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.26.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

