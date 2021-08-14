Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Holdings Trimmed by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.92% of Balchem worth $124,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

BCPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,065. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $92.60 and a one year high of $139.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

