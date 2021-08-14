bAlpha Market Cap Hits $706,918.55 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $39.27 or 0.00083465 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $706,918.55 and approximately $2.21 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.00873323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043903 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

