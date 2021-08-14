Banano (BAN) Price Reaches $0.0142

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $18.64 million and $282,330.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00135330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015230 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,414 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,170 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

