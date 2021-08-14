Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,540,234 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Banco Santander worth $463,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,735,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 610,963 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 457.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,621 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 2,528,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,823. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

