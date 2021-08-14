Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.24 or 0.00017483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $290.06 million and approximately $52.81 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

