Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,217,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,013,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

