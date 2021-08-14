Bank of Hawaii Acquires 3,464 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.