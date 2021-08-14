Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

