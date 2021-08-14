Bank of Hawaii Has $124.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.9% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV opened at $447.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.