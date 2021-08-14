Bank of Hawaii Has $2.09 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.53 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.