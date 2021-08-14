Bank of Hawaii Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 4.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bank of Hawaii owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $83,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $374,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $299.03 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

