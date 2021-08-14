Bank of Hawaii Purchases 2,066 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,654 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $305.66 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $307.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

