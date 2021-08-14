Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,818 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

