Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,193 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

NYSE:ABT opened at $123.06 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

