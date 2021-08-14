Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 67.6% in July

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BGH stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

