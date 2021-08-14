Base Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $142,369.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00004309 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $142,369.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00883965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00101540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 817,150 coins and its circulating supply is 603,557 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.