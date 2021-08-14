BASIC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.27 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. BASIC has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00876845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00100319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00043932 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

