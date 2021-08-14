Basid Coin Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $72.51 million and $4.42 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0941 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00882943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00101270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,680,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

