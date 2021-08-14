Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

DVY opened at $119.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

