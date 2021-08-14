Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 266.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $174.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

