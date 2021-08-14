Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.80 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

