Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,111 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

CVX stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

