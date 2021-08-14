Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $128.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

