Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

