BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Down 67.4% in July

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 1,523.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BCLS Acquisition by 25.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $261,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. BCLS Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

