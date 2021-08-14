Beacon Capital Management Inc. Makes New $220.35 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,532,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,348,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 8.3% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Invesco QQQ Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $368.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

