Beacon Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,647 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 8.1% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $214,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $94.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.