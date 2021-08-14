Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 752,425 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $15,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

