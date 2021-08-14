Beacon Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $24,882.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021344 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001390 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

