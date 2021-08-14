Beam Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $69.29 million and $20.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005584 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 94,630,160 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.