BeatzCoin (BTZC) One Day Volume Hits $34.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $34.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001175 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00072452 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.