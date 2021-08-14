Beaxy (BXY) One Day Volume Hits $150.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $150.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00057478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.74 or 0.00883268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00104080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Beaxy is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

