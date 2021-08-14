Beaxy (BXY) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $265.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00058065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00878912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00107022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00043864 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

